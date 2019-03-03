Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
9C-2D-7D-10D-7S
(9C, 2D, 7D, 10D, 7S)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
9C-2D-7D-10D-7S
(9C, 2D, 7D, 10D, 7S)
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-LeaderSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments