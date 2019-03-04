Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

March 04, 2019 11:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

JH-10C-5D-9H-10H

(JH, 10C, 5D, 9H, 10H)

03-12-15-16, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twelve, fifteen, sixteen; Cash Ball: one)

04-12-28-35-45, Lucky Ball: 13

(four, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

6-6-2-1

(six, six, two, one)

5-8-3-4

(five, eight, three, four)

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

