Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

March 07, 2019 12:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

JH-KS-2C-4H-9H

(JH, KS, 2C, 4H, 9H)

03-06-10-35, Cash Ball: 3

(three, six, ten, thirty-five; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

6-7-3-5

(six, seven, three, five)

7-0-7-6

(seven, zero, seven, six)

06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

  Comments  