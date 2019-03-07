Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 07, 2019 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

AD-2C-8D-2H-2S

(AD, 2C, 8D, 2H, 2S)

  Comments  