Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 11:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

JS-KS-8D-9D-7S

(JS, KS, 8D, 9D, 7S)

  Comments  