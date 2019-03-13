KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
QS-5D-10H-2S-5S
(QS, 5D, 10H, 2S, 5S)
15-20-27-33, Cash Ball: 4
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)
2-8-8-1
(two, eight, eight, one)
4-0-4-4
(four, zero, four, four)
18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Comments