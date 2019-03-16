Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

March 16, 2019 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

13-19-24-35, Cash Ball: 20

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

0-8-6-1

(zero, eight, six, one)

4-6-7-5

(four, six, seven, five)

30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

