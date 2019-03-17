Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 17, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

KH-JS-3C-10C-8D

(KH, JS, 3C, 10C, 8D)

  Comments  