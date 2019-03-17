Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KH-JS-3C-10C-8D
(KH, JS, 3C, 10C, 8D)
KY Lottery.
