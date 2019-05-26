Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
07-08-24-31, Bonus: 3
(seven, eight, twenty-four, thirty-one; Bonus: three)
