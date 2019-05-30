Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
04-12-23-25, Bonus: 1
(four, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five; Bonus: one)
