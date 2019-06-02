Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
02-26-27-31, Bonus: 5
(two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
02-26-27-31, Bonus: 5
(two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments