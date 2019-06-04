Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
05-10-17-22, Bonus: 4
(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-two; Bonus: four)
