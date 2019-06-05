Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
10-15-27-28, Cash Ball: 10
(ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: ten)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
10-15-27-28, Cash Ball: 10
(ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: ten)
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments