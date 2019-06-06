Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
04-05-21-24, Bonus: 2
(four, five, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: two)
KY Lottery.
