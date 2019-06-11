Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
11-22-23-29, Bonus: 4
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Bonus: four)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
11-22-23-29, Bonus: 4
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Bonus: four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments