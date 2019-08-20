Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JC-9C-8D-9H-6S
(JC, 9C, 8D, 9H, 6S)
08-10-19-23, Cash Ball: 11
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: eleven)
08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, fifty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
9-2-2-7
(nine, two, two, seven)
0-7-8-5
(zero, seven, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
01-20-23-31, Bonus: 2
(one, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Bonus: two)
Comments