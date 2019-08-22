Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
02-06-20-23, Bonus: 5
(two, six, twenty, twenty-three; Bonus: five)
