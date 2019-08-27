KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3C-5C-2D-5H-10H

(3C, 5C, 2D, 5H, 10H)

06-08-15-22, Cash Ball: 7

(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: seven)

08-12-23-39-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

5-2-0

(five, two, zero)

2-2-6-0

(two, two, six, zero)

7-0-6-6

(seven, zero, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

01-09-11-31, Bonus: 1

(one, nine, eleven, thirty-one; Bonus: one)