Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
01-09-11-31, Bonus: 1
(one, nine, eleven, thirty-one; Bonus: one)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
01-09-11-31, Bonus: 1
(one, nine, eleven, thirty-one; Bonus: one)
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments