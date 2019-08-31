Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-08-17-33, Cash Ball: 22
(two, eight, seventeen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-08-17-33, Cash Ball: 22
(two, eight, seventeen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Bucks' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments