KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

QC-5C-3H-10H-8S

(QC, 5C, 3H, 10H, 8S)

03-06-10-11, Cash Ball: 10

(three, six, ten, eleven; Cash Ball: ten)

06-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14

(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

8-3-9-6

(eight, three, nine, six)

9-0-7-3

(nine, zero, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

06-13-15-23, Bonus: 4

(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three; Bonus: four)