KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
QC-5C-3H-10H-8S
(QC, 5C, 3H, 10H, 8S)
03-06-10-11, Cash Ball: 10
(three, six, ten, eleven; Cash Ball: ten)
06-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14
(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
8-3-9-6
(eight, three, nine, six)
9-0-7-3
(nine, zero, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
06-13-15-23, Bonus: 4
(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three; Bonus: four)
