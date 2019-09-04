Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9C-5D-10D-2H-8S
(9C, 5D, 10D, 2H, 8S)
01-03-22-30, Cash Ball: 6
(one, three, twenty-two, thirty; Cash Ball: six)
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
1-9-8-0
(one, nine, eight, zero)
2-7-5-6
(two, seven, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
02-15-19-24, Bonus: 3
(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: three)
Comments