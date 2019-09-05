KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

QH-JS-QS-4C-3H

(QH, JS, QS, 4C, 3H)

06-18-20-21, Cash Ball: 2

(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one; Cash Ball: two)

05-20-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 15

(five, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

4-0-9-3

(four, zero, nine, three)

4-5-3-7

(four, five, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

03-04-12-17, Bonus: 1

(three, four, twelve, seventeen; Bonus: one)