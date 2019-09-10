Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JD-KS-AS-5D-7S
(JD, KS, AS, 5D, 7S)
14-19-21-31, Cash Ball: 19
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)
34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
5-4-4-2
(five, four, four, two)
4-0-1-5
(four, zero, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
06-15-17-27, Bonus: 2
(six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)
Comments