Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
06-09-19-23, Cash Ball: 17
(six, nine, nineteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
06-09-19-23, Cash Ball: 17
(six, nine, nineteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Bucks' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments