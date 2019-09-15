Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
14-15-16-17, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Cash Ball: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
Comments