Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
07-14-28-30, Bonus: 2
(seven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Bonus: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
