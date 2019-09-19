Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
05-15-26-28, Cash Ball: 20
(five, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
05-15-26-28, Cash Ball: 20
(five, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty)
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments