Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
07-20-24-25, Bonus: 5
(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
07-20-24-25, Bonus: 5
(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five; Bonus: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments