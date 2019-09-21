Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
JS-5C-6C-9D-3H
(JS, 5C, 6C, 9D, 3H)
04-12-20-27, Cash Ball: 2
(four, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
3-1-9-7
(three, one, nine, seven)
5-1-5-4
(five, one, five, four)
01-09-22-36-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(one, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
16-26-27-31, Bonus: 5
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)
Comments