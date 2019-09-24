KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

QH-7C-8C-4D-5H

(QH, 7C, 8C, 4D, 5H)

02-04-21-30, Cash Ball: 9

(two, four, twenty-one, thirty; Cash Ball: nine)

06-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(six, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

2-6-8-9

(two, six, eight, nine)

0-3-3-6

(zero, three, three, six)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

03-18-21-29, Bonus: 1

(three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)