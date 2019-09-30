Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
06-09-15-16, Cash Ball: 22
(six, nine, fifteen, sixteen; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
06-09-15-16, Cash Ball: 22
(six, nine, fifteen, sixteen; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments