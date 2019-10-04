Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
4D-8H-9H-10H-7S
(4D, 8H, 9H, 10H, 7S)
14-21-24-34, Cash Ball: 19
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four; Cash Ball: nineteen)
11-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
0-1-0-8
(zero, one, zero, eight)
1-7-3-8
(one, seven, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
01-14-20-22, Bonus: 5
(one, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two; Bonus: five)
