Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
04-05-08-09, Bonus: 2
(four, five, eight, nine; Bonus: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
