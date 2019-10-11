Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
05-18-26-28, Bonus: 1
(five, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: one)
