Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-05-06-17, Cash Ball: 2
(two, five, six, seventeen; Cash Ball: two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
02-05-06-17, Cash Ball: 2
(two, five, six, seventeen; Cash Ball: two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Bucks' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments