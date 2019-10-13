Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-12-20-32, Cash Ball: 17
(one, twelve, twenty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
01-12-20-32, Cash Ball: 17
(one, twelve, twenty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments