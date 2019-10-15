Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
21-24-25-26, Cash Ball: 25
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty-five, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
6-9-3-1
(six, nine, three, one)
3-2-8-5
(three, two, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
01-02-10-31, Bonus: 3
(one, two, ten, thirty-one; Bonus: three)
