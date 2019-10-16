Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
03-08-11-35, Cash Ball: 5
(three, eight, eleven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: five)
