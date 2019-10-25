KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

JD-3C-4D-7D-10S

(JD, 3C, 4D, 7D, 10S)

08-23-25-30, Cash Ball: 19

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

7-5-8-8

(seven, five, eight, eight)

2-8-0-5

(two, eight, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

01-25-28-29, Bonus: 1

(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)