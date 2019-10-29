KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

QC-3C-4D-7S-10S

(QC, 3C, 4D, 7S, 10S)

14-25-30-35, Cash Ball: 21

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

3-5-2-0

(three, five, two, zero)

8-8-8-7

(eight, eight, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

02-06-07-23, Bonus: 5

(two, six, seven, twenty-three; Bonus: five)