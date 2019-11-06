Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
03-08-15-30, Bonus: 3
(three, eight, fifteen, thirty; Bonus: three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
03-08-15-30, Bonus: 3
(three, eight, fifteen, thirty; Bonus: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments