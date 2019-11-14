KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AC-AD-6C-9C-10H

(AC, AD, 6C, 9C, 10H)

01-25-26-31, Cash Ball: 15

(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one; Cash Ball: fifteen)

09-11-21-22-30, Lucky Ball: 14

(nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

7-6-2-2

(seven, six, two, two)

7-5-5-5

(seven, five, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

12-20-23-31, Bonus: 3

(twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Bonus: three)