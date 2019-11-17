Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
02-11-19-24, Bonus: 1
(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
02-11-19-24, Bonus: 1
(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four; Bonus: one)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!VIEW OFFER
Comments