Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
KC-AD-3C-9D-9H
(KC, AD, 3C, 9D, 9H)
02-16-19-22, Cash Ball: 24
(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
4-8-2-5
(four, eight, two, five)
8-5-0-3
(eight, five, zero, three)
07-15-39-40-57, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(seven, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
08-14-25-26, Bonus: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: three)
Comments