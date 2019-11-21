KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

KC-AD-3C-9D-9H

(KC, AD, 3C, 9D, 9H)

02-16-19-22, Cash Ball: 24

(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

4-8-2-5

(four, eight, two, five)

8-5-0-3

(eight, five, zero, three)

07-15-39-40-57, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

08-14-25-26, Bonus: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six; Bonus: three)