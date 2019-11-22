Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Bucks’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
23-24-26-29, Bonus: 5
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Quick Bucks" game were:
23-24-26-29, Bonus: 5
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)
KY Lottery.KEEP READING
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!VIEW OFFER
Comments