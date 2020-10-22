Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
JC-QC-5C-8H-9H
(JC, QC, 5C, 8H, 9H)
11-15-23-32, Cash Ball: 25
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
6-3-0-6
(six, three, zero, six)
4-4-2-5
(four, four, two, five)
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Comments