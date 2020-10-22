Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
JH-AH-3C-4H-10H
(JH, AH, 3C, 4H, 10H)
12-23-24-32, Cash Ball: 15
(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: fifteen)
11-24-35-37-39, Lucky Ball: 8
(eleven, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
4-0-3-2
(four, zero, three, two)
0-1-8-2
(zero, one, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Comments