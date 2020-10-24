Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
QS-6C-8D-5H-6H
(QS, 6C, 8D, 5H, 6H)
12-21-24-27, Cash Ball: 18
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eighteen)
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
8-4-2
(eight, four, two)
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
8-0-0-9
(eight, zero, zero, nine)
2-3-8-7
(two, three, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
