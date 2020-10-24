KY Lottery

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

QS-6C-8D-5H-6H

(QS, 6C, 8D, 5H, 6H)

12-21-24-27, Cash Ball: 18

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eighteen)

18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

8-4-2

(eight, four, two)

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

8-0-0-9

(eight, zero, zero, nine)

2-3-8-7

(two, three, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

