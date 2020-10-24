Lottery
KY Lottery
These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
QD-9H-4S-6S-8S
(QD, 9H, 4S, 6S, 8S)
13-15-18-25, Cash Ball: 22
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
9-6-0-4
(nine, six, zero, four)
3-5-5-3
(three, five, five, three)
18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
